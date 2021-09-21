Kylie Jenner enjoys doughnuts & driving during 2nd pregnancy; Shares PIC of growing baby bump

Kylie Jenner who recently announced her second pregnancy shared a glimpse into being pregnant again in a rare Instagram story. The makeup mogul has been notoriously private in both her pregnancies, during the first time, the Kylie Skin founder didn’t reveal the news until her daughter Stormi was born. This time around, the millionaire is slightly more open about the journey and revealed the news on Instagram through a heart-touching video.

What’s more is, now, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mom to 3-year-old Stormi Webster shared a photo of herself driving to Instagram Stories, captioning the sweet pic, "Baby's getting big." The star also shared a picture of herself walking alongside little Stormi after grabbing some Shipley Do-Nuts.

Prior to this, Kylie made headlines for skipping the MET Gala which was held last week. The 24-year-old confirmed that she wouldn't attend through an Instagram Story, writing, "I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year, I can't wait to see all the looks."

After Kylie’s confession, an insider spoke to E! News and revealed why the mogul decided to sit out the annual fashion event. "She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn't feel great. She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it. Kylie is focused on her pregnancy right now and just wants to take it easy," the insider shared.

