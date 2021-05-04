Kylie Jenner & ex Travis Scott 'kept flirting' at rapper's 29th birthday celebrations in Miami

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner hopped on to a flight and travelled almost 3700 kms to to attend ex boyfriend Travis Scott's 29th birthday in Miami, Florida .

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are far from rekindling their love but the doting parents to Stormi are definitely cordial. Over the weekend, Kylie hopped on to a flight and travelled almost 3700 kms to to attend Travis' 29th birthday in Miami, Florida . Kylie, Travis and a group of friends headed for a birthday dinner at Miami's Komodo and then hit the city's LIV nightclub to party the night away.

Sources revealed to various international portals that Kylie and Travis 'looked happy' throughout the night out. "They were very close and affectionate. They kept flirting and looked happy," a source told People.

Another source added, "They definitely seemed to be together, without making a big deal of being together." As co-parents, Kylie and Travis have maintained a cordial relationship despite their breakup over a year ago. They continue to spend quality time as a family. During her trip to Miami, Kylie also took to social media to share a couple of snaps and kept her fans updated.

Despite the Covid 19 curbs, Kylie, Travis and the birthday group partied the night away with no masks in place. While the beauty mogul has not revealed whether or not she is vaccinated yet against COVID, she became eligible for the vaccine last month in California.

Elaborating on Kylie and Travis' relationship, a source said, "They share a fun life with Stormi, but have separate homes. They haven't dated anyone else seriously since they split though. It always seemed possible that they would get back together."

