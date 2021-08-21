Kylie Jenner is expecting a 2nd baby with Travis Scott? Here’s what we know

Television personality Kylie Jenner might be pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby for the second time! The duo already has a 3-year-old daughter named Stormi Webster, and if several reports are to be believed, they are expecting another child soon! Recently, as per TMZ, via US Weekly, even Caitlyn Jenner hinted at welcoming her 19th grandchild!

According to Page Six, the billionaire is reportedly expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, with whom Kylie has always maintained an on-again, off-again love relationship! However, as per Page Six, multiple sources have confirmed that the two might be expecting a sibling for daughter Stormi. Kylie herself had also been open to the idea of having a second child and growing into a family of four. Page Six’s source has also reported that the Kardashian-Jenner family is ‘thrilled’ with the news.

Recently, Kylie's father Caitlyn Jenner has also hinted at becoming a grandparent for the 19th time, and said that a baby is ‘in the oven.’ Kylie and Scott started dating in 2017, soon after which, their daughter Stormi was born. However, the couple didn’t announce their pregnancy till the time she took birth and only revealed the news afterward.

During an interview for Harper’s Bazaar’s March 2020 issue, via Page Six, Kylie had opened up on being pressured by her friends to “give her [Stormi] a sibling.” “I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan,” added the makeup mogul.

Adding to that, she mentioned that being pregnant isn’t a joke to her, but would want to have “seven kids down the line.”

