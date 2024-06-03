Kylie Jenner Fans Think She's Secretly Engaged To Rumored Beau Timothee Chalamet; Here's Why

Kylie Jenner fans have recently begun speculating about her rumored engagement to Timothee Chalamet after many claimed to have spotted a new diamond ring on her finger in the latest episode of season 5 of The Kardashians.

Jenner and Chalamet first sparked dating rumors after being spotted together in April 2023. Since then, the duo has often made public appearances together. However, they have not publicly spoken about their reported romance. Some eagle-eyed fans claimed to spot a diamond ring on her finger, suggesting the potential couple had supposedly engaged. Read on for further details.

ALSO READ: Khloé Kardashian Admits Feeling ‘Exhausted’ Caring For Her Kids; Reveals She Does Not Have Full-Time Nanny For Children Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Fans claim Kylie Jenner is supposedly engaged to Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner is currently creating headlines, as many fans claimed to have spotted a new diamond ring on her finger in the latest episode of The Kardashians. According to The Sun, fans noticed a massive diamond ring she may have been wearing on her ring in the new episode, which led to speculations of her engagement rumors with Timothee Chalamet.

As per the outlet, The Kardashians star had a deep conversation with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, in the latest episode. During the episode, Khloe walked into the room and hugged her sister, noting, "Look at your purse! Are you going shopping?" In response, the reality star replied, "I don't know," prompting Khloe to joke, "You never know when you're going to need a little eyeliner."

Advertisement

Their topic of conversation changed when Khloe Kardashian asked about her recent visit to Paris Fashion Week, and that's when she spun a massive diamond ring on her finger, apparently appearing to attract the viewers' attention.

Before they moved to discuss her meet-up session with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner casually showed off the ring again, leading fans to be convinced she might be flexing it for some reason. As per reports, this particular moment from the hit Hulu series is gaining attention as speculations swirl that Jenner has allegedly engaged to actor Timothee Chalamet.

Sources dished Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are "real with each other"

As per People magazine, the rumored couple Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were recently spotted enjoying a potential night out at New York City's restaurant. The outlet reported that sources revealed that Jenner and Chalamet are "definitely beyond the 'just having fun' point of the relationship" and "everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real."

The source added that they both enjoy each other's company, noting, "They're both real with each other, and things have been easy and fun. Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very 'present' way, and she really likes that about him." The insider continued, "They both push each other to be better people, and that's a constant thing in their relationship."

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner Reveals Jordyn Woods And She Has Maintained 'Healthy Distance' Between Them After Falling Out

Advertisement

Before Kylie Jenner was linked to Timothee Chalamet, the reality star was reportedly in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children: a daughter, Stormi, and a son, Aire.