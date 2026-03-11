Kylie Jenner Finds it Fun When Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Shouts Out ‘Love You’ in Award Speeches: ‘Of Course’

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are the IT couple of the Hollywood biz, but the couple has been mostly under the radar for 3 years now. With a red carpet debut coming only two years into the relationship, while rare, their PDA moments have been viral sensations. Earlier this year, the Marty Supreme star shouted out his lady love while accepting his trophy at the Critics' Choice Awards, and the entrepreneur reciprocated it. Elated with the moment, the latter is utterly happy about receiving the love publicly.

Timothée Chalamet’s confessions of love are happy moments for Kylie Jenner

Speaking to Vanity Fair about whether she feels it’s fun to have her man dropping her a sweet shout-out during his award speeches, Kylie Jenner said, “Of course,” like it’s the most natural thing to happen between them. Timothée Chalamet had previously mentioned his ‘partner of three years’ during a now big moment, saying, “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” Replying with pride and adoration from her eyes, she mouthed back, “I love you.”

The two were recently rumored to have begun living together as marriage speculations swirl on the internet every so often. Unbothered with online chatter, they’ve found the time between busy schedules, including him filming for many projects and her running a multi-million dollar business as well as managing her two children with Travis Scott.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner has not stayed away from acting either, and wants to surely take on more roles following her debut feature film appearance in Charli xcx’s mockumentary Brat. Talking about her possible career dreams as an actor, she said, “I’ve actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100% want to do more. I really like comedy. I think I’m good at it. Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie.”

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet will next be seen in Dune: Part Three.

