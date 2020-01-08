Kylie Jenner flaunts baby bump in throwback photo ahead of daughter Stormi Webster's 2nd birthday

Just last month, we told you that the beauty mogul is looking forward to Stormi's birthday and has already planning her special day.

Kylie Jenner is eagerly looking forward to daughter Stormi Webster's second birthday. And if reports are anything to go by, then looks like the mum of one is more excited than the birthday girl herself. Just last month, we told you that the beauty mogul is looking forward to Stormi's birthday and has already planning her special day. The young billionaire mum has not let her separation with baby daddy Travis Scott affect the planning in any way. She had also taken to Twitter to talk about her plans. "Starting to plan Stormi’s 2nd bday. It’s gonna be insane i can’t wait," Kylie wrote adding a tired face and heart eye emojis.

On Wednesday, the beauty mogul shared a throwback photo. The picture was all the more special since it was from 2017 -- the year Kylie was pregnant with Stormi. Posing for the camera, in a black off-shoulder top and comfy track pants, Kylie can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

She captioned the photo, "Throwback pregnant with my baby girl. I can’t believe my daughter will be two soon..#stormi" If Kylie's die-hard fan clubs are anything to go by, then Kylie clicked her pregnancy photo sometime around October 2017. Her ex-boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott also reportedly liked Kylie's pregnancy photo.

Check out Kylie Jenner's latest photo below:

Stormi, who celebrates her birthday on February 1, had a big blowout thrown by her parents on her first birthday this year. The over-the-top amusement park-themed party was called 'StormiWorld' just like dad Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' tour.

Credits :Instagram

Read More