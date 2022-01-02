Kylie Jenner flaunts her baby bump in latest videos ahead of welcoming second kid with Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner has recently shared some videos on her Instagram stories flaunting her baby bump ahead of welcoming her second child with Travis Scott. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, shared some random videos on her social media platform while looking stunning in a black jumpsuit.

While showcasing her pregnancy glow, the television star grooved to some songs as she recorded the entire video on her phone. She also flaunted her makeup while looking flawless in her Instagram videos. Some time back, the beauty mogul also shared a monochrome snap of herself while reflecting on 2021. "As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time," the Kylie Cosmetics founder penned.

Check out Kylie Jenner's Instagram story:

Fans took to the comments section to laud the star while asking about her second child. Many fans have recently speculated that the Kardashian-Jenner sister has already given birth after pointing out a baby bottle in one of Kourtney Kardashian's beau Travis Barker's Christmas stories when the family celebrated the ocassion together. However, neither Scott nor Jenner has confirmed anything about welcoming their second child yet. The duo already shares a kid, Stormi Webster, and are set to welcome another child in the few first months of 2022.

