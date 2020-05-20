Kylie Jenner flaunts her contour cheeks and perfectly shaped eyebrows in new video; Watch

Kylie Jenner talks about her skincare brand but her gray eye colour grabs all the attention.

Even amidst the lockdown, all Kylie Jenner is thinking about is her beauty brand. That's how the KarJenners roll! Recently, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram handle and announced that her brand Kylie Skin is launching at Douglas in Europe this weekend, and fans can start shopping online on May 22. But what took away the limelight was her contour cheeks and perfectly shaped eyebrows! As Kylie spoke about her brand's new opening at Douglas, one can't stop looking at her flawless makeup.

"So excited to finally announce that @kylieskin is launching at Douglas in Europe this Friday! You can shop online on May 22, my Kylie Skin one year anniversary! I can’t wait! #KylieXDouglas @douglas_cosmetics," Kylie wrote on Instagram. Kylie left her golden tresses loose over her shoulders, flaunted her perfectly shaped eyebrows, plump lips, contoured cheeks, and captivating eyes (or probably a very real-looking filter) that made her eyes look piercing steel-gray in colour.

Check it out:

Well, that's clearly what you can expect out of a beauty mogul. Kylie Jenner has remained stylish throughout the lockdown. The 22-year-old often gives fans a glimpse of how her quarantine has been going and she looks all decked up from top to toe whenever we see her pictures. To top it all, her daughter, Stormi Webster too is an adorable little fashionista just like her mommy. Stormi often amuses us with her cute swimsuits and costumes.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner shares a picture of her driving license; Proves her makeup is always on point

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×