Kylie Jenner gets back together with baby daddy Travis Scott; Duo ‘free to date other people'?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly gotten back together! TMZ recently reported that the duo is currently in an open relationship. Scroll down for deets.

The makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner is trying to work things out with her ex and Stormi’s father Travis Scott again. The 23-year-old Kylie Skin founder and the rapper, 30, have seemingly gotten back together according to TMZ. While the two are rekindling their romance, they are also currently open to date other people as per the tabloid.

If you didn’t know, the duo parted ways in 2019, since then the rapper has been waiting to get back together so to keep their family intact, and now Kylie has allegedly agreed to give their relationship another shot. But the relationship still remains a non-exclusive one, and “both are cool with that.” A few weeks ago, Kylie also flew all the way to Florida to attend Travis Scott's birthday just for a few hours.

If you missed it, rumours of their reconciliation began last week when the duo was seen hanging out at Disneyland with their daughter Stormi. As per TMZ, the trio visited the amusement park with a few of Stormi's friends, probably the other Kardashian cousins. However, Kylie's security guard didn't appreciate fans recording them with Stormi but Kylie reportedly did not seem to have a problem with it. Meanwhile, Travis also took to Instagram to share a photo with his daughter before heading out to Disneyland. The father-daughter duo colour coordinated in beige and donned a sporty look in sneakers. Sharing the photo, Travis captioned it, "A forever ride." He also took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of one of the rides and captioned it 'Utopia'.

