Kylie Jenner gets into Halloween spirit as she TEASES new makeup collaboration

Kylie Jenner's collaboration with the iconic American horror film series, A Nightmare on Elm Street, has just been unveiled, and it's giving us all the Halloween feels. Kylie initially teased the collaboration with a video of herself covered in fake blood. Later, she unveiled her makeup collab and it's nostalgic and bloody awesome at the same time.

Check out her post here:

“KYLIE X NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET..ahhh what a DREAM to collaborate with the icon of horror! reveal happening right now on my stories! launching 10.12 @kyliecosmetics,” she later announced, along with a picture of Freddy Krueger. However, the Halloween makeup kit was inspired mostly by horror film legend Freddy Krueger, the notorious murderer in the classic film series A Nightmare on Elm Street. Freddy Krueger is mostly recognized for his scarred visage and distinctive costume, which consists of a black helmet and a striped red and black sweater.

Kylie can be seen wearing a stunning jumpsuit and boots with a design that mimics Freddy Krueger's burn scars on the outside cover or sleeve of the cosmetics kit. A similar design may be seen on the interior of the cosmetics kit's box as well. In terms of packaging, the Kylie x Nightmare on Elm Street box is designed to resemble a VHS tape! Fans of the film series and '80s babies will undoubtedly enjoy the nostalgic aspect included in the box design.

Meanwhile, as per Just Jared, a pressed powder palette, an eyeshadow pallet, a trio of lip lacquers, false lashes, and a cheek and lip stain are all part of the Halloween cosmetics collection. Kylie's Halloween makeup collab is set to drop on October 12.

