Kylie Jenner gets restraining order against stalker who 'swam naked’ in Kendell Jenner’s pool

Kylie Jenner is getting protection from the court against a man who allegedly targeted her home as well as Kendell Jenner's. Take a look.

Kylie Jenner is getting protection from the court after a man allegedly targeted her home. According to a report by TMZ, Shaquan King has been ordered by the judge to maintain a 100-yard distance for 3 years. He was also kept under police custody for 6 hours after he allegedly banged on Kendell Jenner’s windows and tried swimming in her pool. The restraining order protects Kylie's mother Kris Jenner and her sister Kendall. Kylie also attended a court hearing to testify over the phone how the man’s previous criminal records made her feel unsafe.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian stars’ legal team requested a 5-year restraining order, however, the judge said the alleged harassment was "short-lived.” Kylie has also added more security since the incident took place to prevent something like this to happen again. During her court hearing, she also discussed how he fears for her daughter’s life. Only a week ago, Kendell had been granted another restraining order against Malik Bowker. Kendell also attended court through her phone, while the accused was not in attendance.

King made his way to Kylie's gated community a day after his release. For the next 5 years, he is forbidden from contacting the Jenner’s 'directly or indirectly, in any way, shape or form,’ or coming close to their homes, workplaces, and vehicles. Kylie has moved to a 'safe location with armed security.’ As of now, the star has no plans of returning to the house, however, it’s unclear if she’d sell it.

