Kylie Jenner getting 'dressed with nowhere to go' is all of us right now; See Pic

Kylie Jenner gets dolled up with nowhere to go and we couldn't relate any more.

Kylie Jenner doesn't need an occasion to look stunning. On Friday night the beauty mogul dressed up her best and posed in her car to get some great pictures clicked of herself. As social-distancing restrictions are put in place across the globe, everyone is confined to their homes and Kylie Jenner is no different. While most of us party animals are sitting on our couches wondering when will this get over and dressing up on the weekends remembering the old times, Kylie Jenner proves that she's just like us.

The 22-year-old dolled up in a black leather tube top pairing it up with light blue jeans. Kylie accessorised her look with a pair of black sunnies, a ring, and a silver choker. She styled her tresses in two half-up high ponytails with a few strands falling on her forehead. "Got all dressed last night with nowhere to go," Kylie Jenner captioned her picture. "I hope everyone is staying busy & safe," she added along with heart emojis and a blue butterfly.

Check out her picture:

Kylie Jenner is quarantining with her little daughter Stormi Webster at her mansion and the two seem to be on an extended playdate. From playing tennis together to chilling at the poolside, Kylie and Stormi are mother-daughter goals. Recently, they celebrated Easter at home and Kylie's ex Travis Scott joined them to surprise Stormi.

Credits :Instagram

