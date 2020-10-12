Kylie Jenner GIFTS Cardi B a powder blue Hermès Birkin bag for WAP singer’s 28th birthday; See Photos

Kylie Jenner recently commemorated singer Cardi B’s 28th birthday by gifting her a powder blue Hermès Birkin bag which retails at half a million USD, and buyers can be on waitlists for years until they get a bag.

Kylie Jenner recently wished Cardi B in true Kardashian/Jenner style! In honour of the Bodak Yellow rapper’s 28th birthday on Sunday (October 11), the 23-year-old makeup mogul sent her pal a powder blue Hermès Birkin bag. “Look at this Birkin! Thank you, Kylie Jenner,” Cardi said on her Instagram Story while unboxing the bag. “Bing Bylie — she goes by King Kylie but you know we gotta B, B, B.”

“Oooh, powder blue! I know I got a bathing suit to match this s–t…” Cardi gushed, while captioning the video, “Omggg Thank you @kyliejenner haaannn rockin it tomoorrraaa.” If you didn’t know, prices for Birkin bags can cost up to half a million USD, and buyers can be on waitlists for years until they get a bag.

In case you missed it, on Saturday night, Cardi celebrated her birthday at a club in Las Vegas with pals including Kylie, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Floyd Mayweather, Meek Mill, The Weeknd, and Teyana Taylor. TMZ also reported that her ex-husband Offset was also present during the celebrations and even gifted Cardi a custom Rolls Royce truck to commemorate the WAP singer’s 28th birthday. While the two broke up last month after Cardi filed for divorce, they seemed to have gotten cosy again in videos posted on his Instagram Stories. Later in the night, the two were photographed kissing and packing on the PDA. It’s unclear if the duo has officially reconciled their romance.

ALSO READ: Cardi B DEFENDS ex Offset from trolls: I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child's father

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×