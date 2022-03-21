Kylie Jenner gives a glimpse of her pregnancy and son Wolf’s delivery in an emotional video; WATCH

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have dedicated a video to their newborn baby. In a new 10-minute YouTube compilation titled "To Our Son," the couple focuses on Wolf Webster's journey into the family, from pregnancy reveals to due-date hospital recordings.

The video started with the Kardashians star and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Scott, learning that their second child was on the way and attending an ultrasound visit. The beauty entrepreneur then documented many pregnancy shots, as well as her January baby shower and her daughter Stormi's joint 4th birthday celebration with cousin Chicago later that month. Stormi also featured in the video who went on to offer her future baby brother, along with the rest of the Los Angeles native's family members, a unique message during her mother's shower.

The clip includes various members of the Kardashian crew, including Kim and her eldest daughter North. “I just want you to know, we love you so much, we got you for life,” Kim said. “I pray that you love the family that you are born into because we’re very special. We love you and we can’t wait to meet you.” However, Kylie ended the YouTube video with shots of Wolf's nursery and footage from her delivery. Check out the full video below:

Meanwhile, last month, Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child as she captioned a black-and-white snapshot of Stormi clutching the infant's hand, "2/2/22." While the Kylie Skin founder disclosed her newborn's name the following week on her Instagram Story, she has yet to unveil the baby's face.

