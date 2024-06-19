Kylie Jenner Gives New Twist To Rise And Shine In Adorable ABC Poem Video With Son Aire; WATCH

Kylie Jenner shared an adorable duet with her 2-year-old son Aire on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Aire was born a little late for 'rise and shine,' but he sure knows his abcs!"

Well, for those who are not aware, the song shot to fame after a clip of Kylie singing Rise and Shine to her then-20-month-old Stormi Webster went viral. Jenner shares the kid with her ex-partner, Travis Scott. She also crooned it during the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Gloss at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles.

Coming back to her recently shared video post, she can be seen sitting in her dining room along with her son, Aire. The little munchkin tried his best to mimic his mom and say the words properly. He then said, in his cute voice, "Next time, won't you sing with me?" before yelling for her to sing it, "Again!"

Well, that was indeed an adorable twist to the song!

Fans showered praise over the video and lauded Kylie Jenner's parenting skills

After the adorable video, fans and followers dropped some heartwarming comments and praised Jenner for being such a cool parent. One fan commented, "How many times have you seen this video?' Me: yes." And many were impressed with Kylie's singing skills, with one fan adding, "‘Now I know... Girl with that vibrato drop the album."

Well, the makeup mogul has cemented her identity not only as a beauty brand owner but also as a reality star and an amazing mother. Furthermore, Kylie also admitted that she's instilling that confidence in her children—possibly so that one day they can follow in her footsteps.

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner wants her kids to be strong and independent

Earlier, Kylie Jenner expressed her desire for her children to grow up confident and kind, stating that their presence makes her feel proud and empowered. She frequently shares adorable moments of her kids with her 399 million social media followers.

"I'm raising her to be smart, kind, and driven," Kylie said about her daughter Stormi in a 2021 interview with TMRW. "Maybe she'll take over Kylie Cosmetics one day, but only if she wants to."

Luckily for Kylie, Stormi is already showing an interest in makeup. Kylie mentioned last year, "She loves putting on a red lip every once in a while."

ALSO READ: Mark Duplass To Adapt His Netflix Horror Movies Into TV Series? All We Know About The Creep Tapes

Taylor Swift Sings I Forgot That You Existed Diss Track On Scooter Braun’s Birthday Days After He Announced Retirement