Kylie Jenner gives a peek at the 'cool' nursery she's building before welcoming her second baby

Kylie Jenner is all set to welcome her second child with Travis Scott and the mommy-to-be is making sure that everything is perfect before her little one arrives. In her recent Instagram post, Kylie gave a glimpse of the nursery she's building before welcoming her second baby. Sharing a video on her story, Kylie said, "This is gonna be so cool."

The beauty mogul is already an amazing mom to daughter Stormi Webster and now, Kylie seems to be gearing up to pamper her second child too with a lavish nursery that she gave a peek at in her recent post. As seen in the video, the shelves and the play area are currently under construction in the nursery.

Amid all the mess that's going in to prepare the lavish nursery, Kylie also showed how the room has a built-in wooden ladder that could be climbed up where both Stormi and the little one will play. Showing around the nursery, Kylie in the video mentioned that it's going to be "cool."

Check out Kylie's post here:

Kylie announced her second pregnancy after months of speculation on September 8. The model took to Instagram to share a sweet video that also captured the moment Travis and she found out they were having another baby. The video also saw little Stormi adorably kissing Kylie's baby bump.

Kylie has been dropping photos and videos from her second pregnancy as she often flaunts her baby bump in stylish outfits. Jenner has maintained that Travis and her don't yet know the gender of their baby and have decided to wait it out till the delivery to find out.

