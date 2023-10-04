Kylie Jenner gives peek into her time at Paris Fashion Week as she shines in Schiaparelli gown; see Hailey Beiber’s reaction

Kylie Jenner, the famous reality TV personality and makeup mandarin, made a noteworthy appearance at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week. She wowed both her fans and fellow fashion enthusiasts with her stunning fashion choices, creating memorable moments during her time in the fashion capital. Kylie recently shared a series of photos on her Instagram, featuring her fabulous outfits and fond memories from her visit to Paris.

Kylie Jenner's behind-the-scenes sneak peek from her time at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week is synonymous with high fashion, and Kylie Jenner made sure her presence was felt. She took to Instagram today (4 October 2023), sharing a carousel of her most remarkable looks and behind the scene ding dongs from the event. Among the highlights was her ethereal appearance in a shimmering Schiaparelli gown, worn at the designer's show on September 28th 2023. The gown accentuated her glamorous style and impeccable fashion sense, turning heads and gracing the runway with her iconic presence.

But the fashion extravaganza didn't stop there. Kylie's Instagram post also features her rocking a striking red and pink ensemble from The Attico, showcasing her fearless approach to fashion. The bold color combination and intricate design demonstrated her ability to effortlessly make a statement, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe.

Additionally, Jenner wowed onlookers in a figure-hugging Ferraga gown, further cementing her status as a fashion icon. In her Instagram caption, Kylie kept it simple with a single heart sticker, "paris (heart)," letting her stunning outfits speak for themselves.

However, it wasn't just her wardrobe that caught the attention of her millions of followers as she also shared a snapshot of her Kylie Cosmetics brand being showcased against the backdrop of Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower. Additionally, the post also features more candid moments, with casual selfies taken in her hotel room, offering fans a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes moments of her glamorous life. Check out the snapshots below:

How did Hailey Bieber and others react to Kylie Jenner’s recent Instagram carousel?

Kylie's famous friends and family were quick to shower her with praise. Model Hailey Bieber commented, "Tore it," acknowledging Kylie's fashion prowess.

What adds more adorableness is that Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, also wrote a heartfelt comment saying, "GORGEOUS!!!! (hearts)," and sister Khloé Kardashian was left in awe, exclaiming, "Wow! Wow! Wow! I am done. You are IT."

