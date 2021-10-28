Kylie Jenner giving daughter Stormi ALL her attention before her & Travis Scott’s second baby arrives

An insider close to Kylie Jenner recently spoke to US Weekly and opened up about how the mom-to-be is doing. The insider revealed that the 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder is “giving Stormi as much attention as possible” at the time to make up for the lack of it once the new baby comes. Apart from spending time with Stormi, whom she welcomed with Travis Scott in 2018, Jenner is “focusing on her health and her baby’s health at the moment and finishing setting up the nursery.”

Kylie announced her second pregnancy via Instagram in September with a sweet video that featured the reality star’s ultrasound. In the video, the makeup mogul could be seen spending with Travis, Stormi kissing her baby bump and many more sweet moments with her family. A source previously told US Weekly that “Stormi almost understands that she is going to be a big sister and is very excited for the new baby.”

The insider also added that things have never been better between Scott and Jenner, while the duo shortly parted ways in 2019, they got back together earlier this year. “The baby has absolutely brought them even closer together,” the insider added. Both Jenner and Scott have wanted to give their daughter a sibling “for a long time.”

“Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time! [It] feels like something I was always meant to do. Watching Stormi, experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years,” the makeup mogul told Elle in September.

