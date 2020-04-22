Kylie Jenner gushes about daughter Stormi Webster growing up; Shares cute videos of her playing by the pool

Kylie Jenner cuddles with her daughter Stormi Webster and feels nostalgic seeing her growing up.

Kylie Jenner can not stop gushing about her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster growing up so soon. Kylie and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott were blessed with Stormi two years ago on February 1, 2018. The little girl stays with her mommy Kylie while her father Travis Scott visits them occasionally. Kylie's Instagram feed is full of pictures and videos of Stormi. The 22-year-old owner of Kylie Cosmetics seems to be having a lot of fun with her 2-year-old little girl. Kylie has been self-quarantining along with her family in Palm Springs and is spending a lot of good quality mother-daughter time with Stormi these days.

Recently, Kylie shared a super cute picture of Stormi sitting on her lap while she cuddled her 2-year-old. The little child is seen flashing her million-dollar smile in the photograph while a proud mother Kylie can't get enough of her daughter seeing her grow up. "my baby is getting so big," Kylie captioned the picture. She also shared an adorable sketch of Stormi on her Instagram story, made by a fan page, and shared a couple of other videos that showed little Stormi playing by the pool in a blue swimsuit.

Check out her picture:

The doting mother makes sure that her little girl stays happy despite the lockdown. As Stormi is unable to see her cousins amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Kylie leaves no stone unturned in keeping the 2-year-old entertained. A few days ago, Kylie made the best arrangements for her daughter to celebrate Easter Sunday with her. Fancy Easter eggs, cupcakes, tasty Easter treats and candies, pizza and more, Kylie gave Stormi everything that a child could ever want. Moreover, dad Travis Scott too joined the celebrations and surprised Stormi. He shared a video of the 2-year-old dancing with joy, posing in her white coloured swimsuit.

Much earlier, Kylie Jenner and Stormi kickstarted the quarantine mode getting all constructive together. Kylie gave Stormi some baking classes and the mother-daughter duo's videos on Instagram became an instant hit. Kylie took to Instagram and popped a cute video where Stormi was seen helping her with decorating cookies. While Stormi had already become the internet's favourite star kid, it was the first time when fans got to hear her adorable voice as she called out to her mommy asking if the icing was okay. As Kylie baked some fresh cookies in the oven, little Stormi squished yellow frosting and rainbow sprinkles on them.

In addition to all that cuteness, Stormi is also the one who keeps her parents together. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott started dating in 2017 after hitting it off at Coachella. However, the couple separated in 2019 but stayed in friendly terms with each other, co-parenting their little girl Stormi. The former lovers are often spotted going on a play date with Stormi. A few days before the lockdown, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were found taking their daughter for a fun day out at the Sky High Sports trampoline warehouse in Los Angeles.

Travis Scott's presence at the close-knit Easter celebrations set the rumour mill churning with news of reconciliation floating all over the internet. According to multiple reports, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together and are ready to move in again. However, the former couple has kept mum on the same and has refrained from giving an answer. Recently, when Travis joined Kylie and her family for Easter celebrations, a video that Kylie posted went viral on the internet. Kylie shared a video of her mom, Kris Jenner, making a pizza. As she spoke to her about the yummy pizza in the oven, Travis Scott's voice was also heard from behind.

However, some sources also say that it was for Stormi Webster that Travis Scott joined Kylie Jenner and her family at the Palm Springs. Right before the family began practising social distancing, Kylie and Stormi also enjoyed a lush vacation with the other Kardashian Jenner sisters and their kids. The fancy holiday was all about chilling at the poolside, spending time at the beach and relaxing with family. Kylie posted many pictures from their family vacay where she posed with her sisters while little Stormi had a fun time with her cousins.

Credits :PinkvillaInstagram

