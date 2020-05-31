Kylie Jenner has a FALLOUT with momager Kris Jenner after Forbes report on her billionaire status?

Days after Kylie Jenner lashed out at Forbes for accusing her to fake her way to the billionaire status, the mother-of-one reportedly has a fallout with Kris Jenner.

Kylie Jenner recently took to Twitter and lashed out at Forbes over an article that accused her of faking her way to the billionaire status. The international outlet accused her of forging tax documents to obtain the world's youngest self-made billionaire tag. A furious Kylie dismissed the accusation in a series of tweets. “What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site. All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period," she tweeted earlier this weekend.

However, now a new report claims that the mogul is "refusing to answer calls from her momager Kris" Jenner's calls following the episode. If the sources of The Sun are to believe, "Kylie Jenner has fallen out with momager Kris over claims she lied about Kylie’s $1billion worth."

A source claimed that Kris has entered "panic mode." "Kylie won’t answer the phone to Kris and is at a loss over who to trust. Kris is petrified Kylie could sack her or cut her off so tensions are at an all-time high," an insider is quoted in the snippet. Kris reportedly gets ten percent of the deals involving Kylie.

While Kylie was obviously upset with the recent developments, the mother-of-one said she will get over the accusations. "Even creating tax returns that were likely forged that's your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading," she tweeted before she added, "but okay i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i'm doing perfectly fine."

