Kylie Jenner has a new neighbour in California’s Hidden Hills and it's THIS famous rapper

Kylie Jenner now has a new neighbour as rapper Lil Wayne buys a new pad next to the KUWTK star in California's Hidden Hills.

Kylie Jenner just got herself a new neighbour in California's Hidden Hills. Jenner will now have a famous next-door neighbour as rapper Lil Wayne has bought himself a new Hidden Hills pad which cost a whopping USD 15.4 million. Wayne's luxurious pad is reported to be situated right around Jenner's California home. The rapper's new home sits on a 12,135 sq ft estate and consists of seven beds and seven-and-a-half bathrooms as reported by TMZ.

The gated community not only boasts of Kylie's house but also other members of the Kardashian family including Kim and Kanye West. Hidden Hills is known to be a hotbed of celebrities and also houses rapper Drake, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus. Now, we can add Lil Wayne to the list as the Lollipop hitmaker now moves to his new home.

Wayne's new home reportedly boasts of its very own chef's kitchen, a basketball court, and a sprawling pool. As per DailyMail, Jenner had bought her own Hidden Hills mansion at USD 16 million in 2020. As per Mirror UK, Kylie's pad consists of 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, theatre room, spa and an outdoor pool. Apart from this sprawling mansion, Jenner is also known to own two other properties in LA.

Jenner recently faced a rather scary incident after her sister Kendall Jenner's stalker tried to trespass at her California property after being released from jail following an intrusion attempt at Kendall's home. Kendall is reported to have filed a restraining order against the intruder which also covers Kylie and her house.

