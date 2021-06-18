Kylie Jenner has THIS to say about her relationship with Travis Scott amid reconciliation rumours

Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion episode featured Kylie Jenner clearing the air about her and baby daddy Travis Scott’s relationship amid reconciliation rumours.

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end, the Kardashian/Jenner clan recently got together and answered some difficult questions. During the chat, hosted by Andy Cohen, Kylie Beauty founder was asked about her relationship with Travis Scott, with whom she shared Stormi Jenner. In response, the makeup mogul cleared the air and said that the duo shares a very cordial relationship. "We're not friends," the mother of one revealed to reunion host Andy Cohen. "But we are OK. If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, you know, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings towards him."

If you didn’t know, the duo dated for almost 2 years and had their now 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, before breaking it off in October 2019. Now, Kylie and Travis are once again acting like a couple based on their recent appearance together.

The duo attended the 2021 Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 in New York City earlier this week. Following this outing, a source close to the family shared with E! News that the duo "still have separate houses and are not living together, but they are romantic again and seem very happy with the direction they are headed."

While accepting an award at the Parsons Benefit on Tuesday, June 15, Scott gave a shoutout to his family including Kylie and daughter Stormi as he said, "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you."The mention of Kylie as "wifey" has certainly caught everyone's attention as fans are wondering if this is a major sign that the duo is back together.

