Kylie Jenner has started calling Timothée Chalamet her 'boyfriend'? Exploring an insider's claim

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are taking their relationship to a more serious level, with the reality TV star considering Chalamet her "boyfriend." According to a source, Jenner, 26, is "incredibly happy" with the 27-year-old Wonka actor, and both stars are supportive of each other's careers.

The source revealed to PEOPLE that Chalamet is “in awe of everything she is accomplishing” and “especially thinks she is an amazing mom.” The insider notes that “He is very supportive of her career and she of his,” and “They both try to attend important events for each other.” They further added, “He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed, and focused. Her family loves him,”

The romance between Jenner and Chalamet first sparked rumors in April when an anonymous tip named Kylie as Chalamet's "new girl." The speculation gained traction when TMZ photographed Jenner's Range Rover in Chalamet's driveway. The couple officially confirmed their relationship a few months later with a public kiss during a Beyoncé concert at Sofi Stadium in September.

Describing their relationship as "fun and uncomplicated," another source shared at the time that “They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy,” the insider further continued “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids. He is charming, very loving, and protective of Kylie, she likes that he is a private guy.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's past relationships

Before dating Chalamet, Kylie Jenner had an on-and-off relationship with Travis Scott since 2017. Kylie and Travis's relationship finally ended in 2023, they share two children, a 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, born in 2018, and a 1-year-old son Aire..

Chalamet, known for his previous romantic associations with Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza González, and Lourdes Leon, seems to have found a strong connection with Jenner, and the couple has been seen enjoying each other's company at various public events and outings. Their relationship marks a new chapter for both stars as they navigate the joys and challenges of their blossoming romance.

