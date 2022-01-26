Kylie Jenner having another girl? Kendall Jenner & Khloé Kardashian SPOTTED buying pink dolls in LA

Sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner may have seemingly revealed the gender of Kylie Jenner’s impending 2nd baby! While the sisters were out shopping in California, Daily Mail caught Kendall and Khloe FaceTiming their mom, Kris Jenner, while looking at baby dolls in pink outfits. Now, nothing is confirmed yet but one could easily take this as a sign that Kylie’s second baby is going to be a girl!

Kylie and Travis Scott confirmed their baby news back in September 2021 via a sweet Instagram video. The couple is already parents to 3-year-old Stormi, who they welcomed in February 2018.

There has been a lot of secrecy and speculations around Jenner’s due date. Back in December, Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, Travis Barker, posted an Instagram Story photo with a baby bottle in the background, leading Kardashian fans to believe Kylie’s baby had already arrived. However, the Kylie Skin founder squashed rumours as she put her baby bump on display at Stormi’s birthday party last week.

According to a source via US Weekly, “Kylie has never felt more prepared for something in her entire life. Kylie and Travis are so elated to be on this journey again together. They are so in love with each other. They share a special bond as parents that no one else can touch.” The on-again, off-again couple, who began dating in 2017, have “streamlined” parenting tactics, the insider added at the time.

Also read: Kylie Jenner flaunts her baby bump in latest videos ahead of welcoming second kid with Travis Scott