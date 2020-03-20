Kylie Jenner inspired by US surgeon urges fans to self isolate amid Covid 19 scare: Practice social distancing

A surgeon general in the US reached out to Kylie Jenner and requested her to help everyone understand the importance of staying indoors amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

There is no denying that Kylie Jenner is one of the biggest social media influencers currently. The beauty mogul once plummed the stocks of Snapchat after she revealed she had quit the platform. The beauty mogul boasts of over 166 million followers on Instagram. Understanding the popularity of the Jenner sister, a Surgeon General in the US believes she can help curb the spread of the Coronavirus spread. How? By just reaching out to her friends and fans amid the Covid-19 scare.

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams appeared on Good Morning America recently and explained that Kylie can play a huge role in this pandemic. He explained that she could help people understand the gravity of the situation. "What I really think we need to do ... (is) get our influencers, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, we need to get Kylie Jenner, we need to get our social media influencers out there and helping folks understand that, look, this is serious. This is absolutely serious. People are dying," he said.

Kylie obliged to his request and urged fans to stay indoor. "I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day," she said in the video. "The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the Surgeon General this morning and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me," she added. Jenner pleaded her followers to “Practice social distancing."

