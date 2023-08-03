Kylie Jenner is still dating Timothee Chalamet contrary to reports of getting 'dumped'; Deets here

Kylie Jenner is still in a relationship with Timothe Chalamet, despite speculation that they may be splitting. TMZ reports that the 25-year-old reality star has been quietly dating the 27-year-old actor since the beginning of April and that they have not split up.

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet still together?

The recent rumors claimed that the 25-year-old reality star and the 27-year-old Dune star split up with each other. But according toTMZ, the beauty mogul is still in a relationship with the actor, although they have kept their romance out of the public eye since they first made headlines in April.

TMZ reported that Kylie was seen at Timothée’s home at the time the rumors broke, and the two were seen grabbing tacos at the same time. The source from TMZ continued since then, we haven’t seen the couple together, so it’s understandable that they want to keep things quiet and out of the public eye while they continue to work on their relationship.

What happened between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner and the Wonka actor started dating after she and Travis Scott split. Jenner and Scott were romantically off for five years, and were last seen together in December, but it looks like their relationship is over for good. They have two kids together: 5-year-old Stormi and 18-month-old son Aire.

Kylie gave birth to her second child, Aire, with Travis in February 2022. The former flames were enjoying life as a new family of four. According to Radar Online, Rojean Kar claimed that Travis pursued her shortly after the birth of Aire but Scott denied the claims. However, he and Jenner split before the end of 2022 and reportedly spent the winter break apart.

But even though their relationship has changed, Kylie and Travis are still close and share custody of their kids. A source told E! News back in 2021 that the two are good friends and have a great relationship.

Meanwhile, Timothee has been in and out of relationships with a bunch of famous people over the years. He's dated Eiza Gonzalez, the daughter of Madonna and Lourdes, and Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.

