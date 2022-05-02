Kylie Jenner jets off to New York for Met Gala 2022 with daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to drop photos of herself and her daughter Stormi Webster as they jetted off to New York ahead of Met Gala 2022. The mother-daughter duo was seen getting ready to board their private flight. Kylie was seen sporting a stunning look as she wore an oversized tan denim coat teamed up with beige suede thigh-high boots.

The beauty mogul sat beside a massive silver bag and in the captions wrote, "Travel buddy for life." Although her photo seemed to capture both Stormi and her bag, it was the latter that seemed to be in focus, thus making fans wonder whom Jenner referred to as her travel buddy. As for her New York visit, it was recently reported that all the Kardashian-Jenner siblings have been invited to the Met Gala this year.

This means the 2022 Met Gala will mark Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian's debut on the red carpet. Previously, all the sisters including Kylie, Kendall, and Kim have attended the Met Gala and also their mother Kris Jenner has been in attendance. Every year, Vogue Editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour sends out invites to the trending stars of the year and given the success that The Kardashians is seeing ever since its premiere, it seems the Kardashian-Jenner family is on top of the entertainment trending list.

Last year, Kylie who was invited to the event had mentioned that she was skipping the same due to her pregnancy. The beauty mogul was pregnant with her second child at the time. She welcomed a baby boy with Travis Scott earlier this year.

