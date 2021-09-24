Kylie Jenner to keep 2nd baby’s gender secret till delivery? Family already knows and couldn’t be more excited

While Kylie Jenner did announce her pregnancy this time around, she is keeping some things private. The Kylie Skin founder, who is currently pregnant with baby number 2, reportedly already knows the sex of her baby but hasn’t publically revealed it yet. An insider recently spoke to People magazine and revealed that Kylie is likely to keep the gender a secret until she delivers. For now, the mom-to-be and Travis Scott have been spending lots of time together, the duo recently took their daughter Stormi, 3, to visit his family in Houston, Texas.

"They spent the weekend in Houston with Travis' family. They often visit and Kylie enjoys being with his family. Everyone is very excited about the new baby. And they want to make things fun and special for Stormi before she has to share Kylie with the baby."

The insider also added that Jenner is "doing well" while juggling various business endeavours during her pregnancy, if you didn’t know, the mogul recently launched a baby skincare line and a swimsuit line.

"She is several months along and is feeling a bit tired. She has been working hard with her new baby collection. It's difficult for her to get enough rest. Travis has been helping out with Stormi though. He is a great dad and makes Kylie proud. Kylie and Travis seem very happy," the source revealed.

If you weren’t keeping up, the pair reunited after splitting in October 2019. They then confirmed the news earlier this month. While Jenner and Scott remained friendly after their past breakup and continued to co-parent Stormi.

