Kylie Jenner-Kendall Jenner make dynamic Sugar and Spice duo for Halloween 2023; sisters dress up in style

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are a dynamic pair of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The supermodel Kendall Jenner and her sister Kylie Jenner, the business mogul, have a great deal of love for Halloween and often get people talking with their fierce and unique costume ideas. This year, the two shook hands and teamed up for a rather sweet sugar and spice combination for Halloween. As reported by People, the two sisters revealed their iconic Halloween style in a new TikTok.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner make a dynamic Sugar and Spice duo for Halloween

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner’s outfits are made of sugar, spice, and everything nice. Kendall and Kylie Jenner debuted one of their 2023 Halloween ensembles, and they killed it. As reported by People, in a new TikTok video, the sisters showed off their Batman Forever-inspired Sugar and Spice costumes, which resembled the original 1995 film's actors, Drew Barrymore and Debi Mazar.

Spice was chosen by the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who wore a skull-covered black corset, massive spiked choker, black gloves, and a wild red and black wig. Meanwhile, Kendall played Sugar, wearing a wavy blonde wig, a white corset, lace leggings, and a feathered white bathrobe.

In another TikTok video, the sisters showed off their Halloween costumes even more, recreating a scene from the 2004 film Mean Girls. Kylie approached Kendall as the two posed in a picture studio at the start of the brief film. "Hey!" she said in response to a voiceover of Lindsay Lohan's character Cady Heron from the film.

Kendall then took a step back, feigned to gasp, and poured water from a cup into her hand while clutching her chest. "Why are you dressed so scary?" she inquired. "It's Halloween!" Kylie answered, shrugging.

Kendall Jenner dressed up as Marilyn Monroe in one of her Halloween looks

Kendall Jenner, The Kardashians star and newly-minted L'Oréal ambassador, dressed like the famed Hollywood film star Marilyn Monroe, complete with a wavy platinum blonde hairstyle and Monroe's characteristic cat-eyes, at a Halloween party.

Monroe's billowy white gown or silver plunging gown would have been the obvious choice for an evening out, but Jenner kept things basic by wearing a black turtleneck and white high-waisted slacks, the look Monroe wore for a photo session at her house in 1953. Jenner kept her hair short and in a bob, which was most likely a wig, but it demonstrated that there's nothing the model can't do with her locks.

