Kylie Jenner to Kim Kardashian: Ranking all Kardashian-Jenner members with most followers on Instagram

Kylie Jenner is making history and how. While the beauty mogul has already made it to several lists of young achievers, the 24-year-old has now become the first woman to reach a 300 million-plus follower count on Instagram. Beating Ariana Grande, Kylie has now become the most followed woman on Instagram. Jenner who belongs to of the most well-known families in Hollywood finds herself at the top when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner follower count.

Among the Kardashian-Jenner family members, who all have managed to carve their own names in terms of the fashion and lifestyle industry, Kim Kardashian comes second to Kylie when it comes to the highest follower count. As for the family member who scores the lowest follower count is Rob Kardashian. Rob who did appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians prefers to stay away from the limelight is usually known to post photos of his daughter Dream on social media.

Here's a list of the Kardashian-Jenner members and their follower count:

Kylie Jenner - 301 million

Kylie Jenner has beaten the likes of Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, both of whom are now tied at 289 million followers each on Instagram. Jenner's popular makeup brand Kylie cosmetics is one of the major reasons why the KUWTK star receives the kind of love she has from fans.

Kim Kardashian - 279 million

Kim Kardashian is the second most followed Kardashian-Jenner family member on Instagram. The SKIMS founder balances her social media usage well between personal and professional updates. Some of her most liked posts include her fashion looks from red carpet events and also her candid snaps with her four kids whom she shares with Kanye West.

Kendall Jenner - 212 million

Kylie's older sister, Kendall Jenner is a top-rated model who often uses her Instagram account to share pictures from her photoshoots and more. In recent times, Kendall has also begun to share some personal photos including cosy snaps with her boyfriend Devin Booker.

Khloe Kardashian - 212 million

Khloe Kardashian ties with Kendall Jenner when it comes to her Instagram follower count. Khloe's social media has been the talk of the town on several occasions and more recently the Good American founder was involved in a controversy over her touched up photos.

Kourtney Kardashian -159 million

Kourtney Kardashian comes last among the Kardashian-Jenner sisters in terms of her followers. Kourtney's Instagram posts though have recently become headline-grabbers thanks to the PDA-filled snaps she posts along with fiance Travis Barker.

Kris Jenner - 45.3 million

Momager Kris Jenner boats of a decent follower count on Instagram considering the majority of her posts are to promote her childrens' brands. Kris also drops personal photos every now and then when she celebrates the birthdays of her children and grandchildren.

Caitlyn Jenner - 12.2 million

Caitlyn Jenner isn't one of the most active Kardashian-Jenner members when it comes to Instagram and hence the follower count of 12 million seems quite apt given her usage.

Rob Kardashian - 2.6 million

Rob Kardashian is a rare sight in Khloe and Kim's Instagram posts and as for his own account, it is entirely dedicated to the coverage of his daughter, Dream's antics.

Which Kardashian-Jenner family member is your favourite to follow on Instagram? Share your views with us on Instagram.

