Kylie Jenner kisses gal pal Anastasia Karanikolaou on Valentine’s Day; Internet is confused

Kylie Jenner’s Valentine’s Day pictures have taken the internet by storm. So much so, that her comment section is buzzing with questions. With the day of love finally here, Kylie decided to treat her millions of fans and followers to a slew of cozy and adorable pictures. So, last night, the billionaire took to her Instagram space and posted a few snapshots with her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. However, the photos have left netizens guessing. Scroll below to take a look.

Kylie Jenner kisses girl friend on Valentine’s Day In the post shared by Kylie, she can be seen twinning with her friend Anastasia in a black leather jacket and blue denim pants. While Jenner is seen pairing the jacket with a black crop top and sneakers, her friend is seen wearing a white crop top with matching shoes. Kylie looks pretty as she keeps her hair open, while her friend too looks alluring in a sleek bun. The two girls are seen standing on a basketball court as they pose for pictures together. Kylie and Anastasia can be seen hugging each other and holding each other close as they shower each other with pecks on cheeks. In one picture, Kylie is also seen kissing her friend on the lips. Sharing these photos, Kylie captioned the post, “forever valentine (infinity emoji)”. Take a look below. Kylie Jenner kisses gal pal Anastasia Karanikolaou on Valentine’s Day

Fans react to Kylie Jenner’s Valentine’s Day post As soon as the 25-year-old shared the post, it was flooded with likes, comments, and reactions. Fans wondered if Anastasia is Kylie’s ladylove and if the mother of two is ‘finally coming out’. One fan wrote, “When is Kylie gonna come out? (rainbow emoji)”. Another user commented, “I’m so confused." A third fan wrote, “if y’all don’t kiss ur best friends are you really best friends?” While a fourth user said, “THIS IS ALL I NEEDED TODAYYY”.

