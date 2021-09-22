Kylie Jenner LAUNCHES new baby care line called Kylie Baby: 'I’m so excited'

Kylie Jenner is not only thrilled to announce her second pregnancy, but she also has a new project in the works! The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur announced Kylie Baby on Tuesday on her Instagram. “i’m so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys. it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom,” she wrote on Instagram.

She further wrote, “i know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me! i’m so proud of these products and couldn’t wait to share this with you and your family! launching September 28th @kyliebaby.” However, as it turns out, the collection, which includes shampoo, conditioner, lotion, and body soap, already has a fan: none other than Stormi Wester. “It feels crazy to finally show you guys this because you have no idea how long we've been working on this. To launch a baby line, I wanted to do it the right way. I just wanted to create safe products for babies and kids when I became a mom,” the 24-year-old beauty boss said via Instagram Stories.

According to US Weekly, she further said, “I wanted to create something that I would use on my own kids. These are all Stormi tested and approved. These are the only products we use for the last, almost two years now,” she added, before walking her followers through each of the products.

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, when she registered for the Kylie Baby trademark in May 2019, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star initially hinted at her project. At the time, the Los Angeles resident linked to the brand's Instagram profile, which had no postings. Since then, the company has been teasing the products and displaying the beautiful pink and blue packaging.

ALSO READ:Kylie Jenner shares a sweet video as she cradles her growing baby bump; See Post