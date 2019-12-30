Kylie Jenner lays 'one last thirst trap' of 2019 and ex beau Travis Scott might have thrown some shade

Kylie Jenner shared a couple of sizzling photos to end the year with a bang. It seems like Travis Scott might have thoughts about it.

Kylie Jenner is kissing 2019 goodbye with some sizzle. The beauty mogul has had a memorable year, both on the professional and personal front. While she grew to become the richest Jenner sister, she broke up with Travis Scott and holds custody to their daughter Stormi Webber. While she made the headlines for all reasons, she is in the mood to end the year with a huge bang. The 22-year-old star shed her clothes to pose in a lacy pair of lingerie and lay the final thirst trap of the year.

Sharing a couple of monochrome pictures of herself, Kylie is seen posing on her bed with the bedside lamp shedding light on her outfit. Kylie gave a better look at her slender physique and her lingerie in the second picture. She shared the pictures with the caption, "just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap."

A couple of hours after Kylie decided to set Instagram on fire, her ex-beau Travis Scott took to his Instagram Stories and seemed to have taken a dig at Kylie. The rapper posted "Lol" on his Instagram Stories with no context. Given the timing of his Stories, it seems like he took some shade at Kylie. Check out Kylie's photos and Travis' reaction to it below:

What do you think, did Travis Scott throw shade at Kylie Jenner? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Kylie and Travis' social media activities come days after Travis released a song titled Gatti where he took a dig at Kylie. Read all about it here: Jackboys: Travis Scott's song Gatti has a Kylie Jenner breakup reference? FIND OUT

