Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, has caused turmoil once more, frustrating her sisters with her last-minute cancellation of a family vacation to Aspen.

Kylie Jenner bails out on Aspen trip at last moment

Despite the Kardashians' $100 million contract with Hulu, ensuring equal income for all and their role as executive producers, the 26-year-old model is often regarded as the least visible on the show. Surprisingly, she was absent from the latest episode, causing quite a stir.

Kylie was initially filled with excitement for the Aspen vacation, but as the plane started to taxi down the runway, she suddenly made a daring escape, overwhelmed by fear.

Kylie Jenner got anxious after weather inclement

The family was getting ready to board their private plane at the beginning of the episode. Kim expressed her disbelief at seeing Kylie in a confessional, saying, "I honestly can't believe Kylie showed up." Kylie was just as excited about the trip as she was, but a weather delay made her enthusiasm fade fast. Her nerves were getting worse as the plane stayed grounded.

Kylie grew more nervous when the stewardess stated a 30-minute delay that ended up being 48 minutes. Her worry was further complicated when the pilot announced that there was poor visibility at their destination and they could have to land at Grand Junction, which is three hours away from Aspen.

This is when Kylie said, "I don’t think that’s safe. I don’t like to drive in the snow. The last time I was in Aspen there were three crashes just around. My assistant crashed."

Advertisement

The pilot was sure they would get it to Grand Junction, but that didn't make Kylie feel any better. She told her family, "I've been having a really bad feeling for the last two days," startling them. Kylie's negative attitude was clearly bothering Kendall and Khloe, who urged her to keep her feelings to herself.

Kylie leaves her sisters upset

When Kylie decided she couldn't go on the trip, the tension reached a breaking point. Repeatingly Kylie shared, "I just have a really bad feeling." Kris told the attendant that Kylie had chosen to disembark as the plane taxied.

Considering her sister's actions, Kendall said in a confessional, "I've known Kylie since the day she was born, so I don't discount her anxiety. She has a tendency for doing this, although I'm not sure why."

As Kim and Kendall waited on the plane, they vented their frustration. The sisters were not pleased with Kylie backing out. To stay in touch, Kris asked Kylie if she could get a lift back to the airport. But Khloe was eager to move on; she joked about dressing in Kylie's clothing that was left on the plane and suggested they leave her behind.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I Just Cried At Everything': Jennifer Garner Reveals Being A ‘Wreck’ Whole Month Before Daughter Violet's Graduation