Kylie Jenner Makes Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Debut in USD 50 Million Outfit, Beau Timothee Chalamet Cheers For Her

Kylie Jenner made a spectacular surprise appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, leaving the audience stunned with her runway debut. The reality TV star wore the brand’s iconic lingerie outfit, reportedly valued in millions, making it the most expensive creation of its kind. Among those cheering her on was her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, who was delighted as she walked down the celebrated runway.

Kylie Jenner stuns in USD 50 million fantasy outfit

Kylie Jenner’s runway debut was made even more remarkable by the dazzling Fantasy attire, the first unveiled by Victoria’s Secret since 2018. According to Vogue, the extraordinary creation carries an estimated price tag of USD 50 million, making it the most expensive piece in the brand’s history.

The statement piece features a striking yellow diamond at its center, reportedly worth USD 22 million, according to jeweler Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co. The design is further embellished with more than 4,400 additional diamonds in a variety of cuts, including pear, heart, round, oval, and marquise. Arabo described the dazzling selection as featuring “every cut to exist.”

Timothée Chalamet cheers Kylie Jenner’s runway debut

Chalamet was spotted smiling and clapping as Jenner made her grand entrance. The actor was seen wearing sunglasses while enthusiastically supporting his girlfriend from the audience. He was seated alongside Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, who also appeared thrilled by her daughter’s milestone moment. Kris filmed the runway appearance on her iPhone while sitting next to her partner, Corey Gamble.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship

Timothée Chalamet and Jenner reportedly began dating in 2023 and have largely kept their relationship private. Despite rarely discussing their romance publicly, the pair have continued to support each other.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Avengers Doomsday to arrive early, locks December 17 as release date in India