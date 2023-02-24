Kylie Jenner mocked Selena over her TikTok story? Here is what happened

There was a recent incident between the two stars that made headlines. According to rumors, it was stated that Kylie Jenner was indirectly mocking the rare beauty founder for her laminated brows, which spread like a wildfire.

Off-screen, Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez , who may be competitors in the beauty line business, have a strong bond as they are usually seen sticking to each other whenever their paths cross.

Soon after Gomez's story, Kylie Jenner posted a picture where she mentioned "this was an accident?," which she wrote over her eyebrows unintentionally. The placement of the caption hinted to the audience that Kylie was mocking Selena for her laminated eyebrows, which was not well digested by the audience.

You may be wondering how this could only hint at Selena Gomez. So, to clear up any confusion, here is how it began: Selena Gomez took it to her TikTok story, where the ‘Clam Down’ singer shared that she accidentally laminated her brows too much by showing her followers how her eyebrow hair was stuck to it. She was having her own candid moment with the audience.

Kylie Jenner's TikTok story went viral, sparking the following rumours:

Jenner posted a screenshot of herself Face Timing Hailey Bieber, with both models putting their phone cameras up close and showing their own neatly plucking brows on the screen, prompting speculation about whether the text placement was incorrect or if they were indirectly aiming at Selena’s latest story on her brows.

Ever since Hailey married Justin Bieber, whom Gomez famously dated on and off for several years. However, the two appeared to put an end to the rumours when they posed for adorable photos together at an event in November.

Kylie Jenner’s comment on the issue:

"No shade towards Selena ever, and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts!" You guys are making something out of nothing. "This is silly."

Selena puts an end to the rumours:

"Agreed @kyliejenner "It's all unnecessary," the founder of Rare Beauty said in response to Jenner's remark. "I’m a fan of Kylie!"