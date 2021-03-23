Kylie Jenner offers her USD 72 million private jet to Kendall Jenner amid GoFundMe backlash.

Kylie Jenner flew sister Kendall Jenner on her $72-million private jet from California to to New York for a quick trip. Read details below.

Kylie Jenner seems to have landed in troubled waters! Over the weekend, the young beauty mogul came under fire for seeking donations for makeup artist Samuel Rauda's medical expenses. Samuel was involved in a car accident and his family started a GoFundMe page. While Kylie donated herself, she also urged her fans and followers to donate towards Samuel's medical bills.

During the same time, Kylie also offered her $72-million private jet to sister Kendall Jenner for a quick trip to New York, reported Page Six. The beauty mogul faced severe backlash on social media for asking fans to donate to a cause when she herself could have easily paid for the treatment. Kendall's one-way trip from California to New York this weekend came at an estimated cost of $50,000.

A source told Page Six, “Kendall arrived on Kylie’s private jet on Saturday, then the plane went back to LA on Sunday evening. Kendall stayed on in New York. Maybe she could have stayed home and instead donated that money to Kylie’s makeup artist." Kylie had purchased the jet last year on a major buying spree.

“Why is kylie jenner asking for donations to fund her makeup artist’s surgery when she’s a billionaire,” one Twitter user wrote. However, Kylie has now come forward and clarified why she donated around $5000 to the cause. Kylie revealed that Sam isn't her makeup artist and that she learnt about his condition and donation request from her makeup artist and friend Ariel who originally posted the GoFundMe for Rauda.

