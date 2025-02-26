Kylie Jenner Pays Emotional Tribute to Her Hairstylist and 'Friend' Amid His Untimely Death: ‘Thank You, Jesus'

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kylie Jenner mourned the death of her hairstylist and friend, Jesus Guerrero. While the cause of the artist’s passing away has been unknown, the media personality has shared an emotional Instagram post, detailing the loss of her pal. Taking to her social media account, the mother of two shared a carousel post with pictures of the duo from over the years.

In the first picture of the post, Jenner and the late hairstylist smiled for the camera, where Kylie donned a robe and Guerrero stepped in wearing a casual t-shirt, jeans, a jacket, and a black cap. One of the pictures in the series had the duo enjoying the beach and Jenner clicking a selfie.

Apart from posting nearly 20 pictures of Guerrero and herself, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote a long caption, paying tribute to her late friend and hairstylist.

She penned, “Jesus was more than my friend—he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side.”

She further stated, “Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don't know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love.”

Further in the caption, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics praised the hairstylist’s skills and the lasting impact he had on the people around them. Jenner concluded her caption by stating, “I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel.”

Kylie and Jesus Guerrerro had been associated with each other for many years.