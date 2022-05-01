Kylie Jenner pens a loving birthday tribute for Travis Scott, calls him 'the most special person'

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner went to Instagram to wish her boyfriend Travis Scott a happy 31st birthday. To mark Scott's special day, the reality TV actress, 24, shared a photo on her Instagram story. Kylie was seen tenderly touching her man's jaw as he lowered his head toward her, eyes closed.

In the photo, she was dressed completely in white, with a sharp cut toward her chest. However, she wrote, on top of the picture, "Happy birthday my love my best friend [three white heart emojis] the most special person and father to our babies. @travisscott." Meanwhile, Kris Jenner, Kylie's mother, also joined in the action by uploading a series of photos on Instagram. In the first photo, the duo stood next to one other at a fancy event, Travis dressed in a grey suit and Kris in a low-cut black gown.

In another photo, the Goosebumps rapper was holding his daughter Stormi in his arms while dressed completely in black. One intriguing Easter post, which showed Scott's hands holding on to his newborn son's legs, was also included in the picture dump, which Kylie also posted on Easter. He and Kylie had their kid in February and called him Wolf at the time, but they announced in March that they had changed the name, but they haven't stated what.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, it was also revealed that the rapper would perform on May 7 at 8 p.m. at the 20,000-square-foot nightclub E11EVEN Miami. The nightclub will be his first official performance since the catastrophic Astroworld crowd crush at his Houston play on November 5th, which unfortunately killed ten people.

