Kylie Jenner pokes fun at growing baby bump; Says she’s ‘really popped’

Kylie Jenner is sharing more and more glimpses into her second pregnancy with fans, each passing day! Quite a different approach from the first time Jenner was pregnant, the 24-year-old makeup mogul recently shared a picture of her massive baby bump with a cheeky message! For those who had not been keeping up, the Kylie Swim founder is currently pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child. The news of Kylie’s pregnancy wasn’t confirmed till September 7, when she announced that she is indeed pregnant, following weeks of speculation, through a sweet family video that also included Travis and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Sharing a picture of her bump, Kylie wrote: "I really popped these last few weeks."

Last week, it was reported that Kylie has apparently got the baby’s gender checked and told her family, but plans to keep the info private and away from the media’s prying eyes. An insider spoke to People magazine and revealed that Kylie is likely to keep the gender a secret until she delivers. For now, the mom-to-be and Travis Scott have been spending lots of time together, the duo even took their daughter Stormi, 3, to visit his family in Houston, Texas.

"They spent the weekend in Houston with Travis' family. They often visit and Kylie enjoys being with his family. Everyone is very excited about the new baby. And they want to make things fun and special for Stormi before she has to share Kylie with the baby," the source said.

