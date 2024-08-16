Kylie Jenner Posts Cute Pictures of Herself Having Fun With Her Kids; See Here

Socialite Kylie Jenner has graced the cover of British Vogue. In her extensive interview, she covers topics from her entry into the fashion world to navigating motherhood in her early 20s. Jenner also shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot, which featured her two children, Stormi and Aire.

“@britishvogue bts 🖤🖤🤭,” Jenner captioned the carousel of shots, showing her in a black gown with her son Aire and daughter Stormi by her side. The family of three is seen strolling in a park. Jenner shares her two children with ex-partner and rapper Travis Scott.

In the September issue of British Vogue, Kylie Jenner discusses the challenges of motherhood and her foray into the fashion world. "I feel like I've been in full mommy mode in my early 20s, so doing something more for me after having my son...,” says Jenner. She reflects on her journey, noting that attending fashion weeks has been a fun new experience and questioning why she didn't get involved in fashion shows sooner.

“Every time I go to Paris, things just happen. I love the fast pace. It’s a whole new world,” Jenner shares. She is the first member of her family to grace the magazine's cover and takes the opportunity to discuss how her life has evolved under the spotlight. Balancing motherhood with her career, she admits she often has to remind her childless friends of her responsibilities.

Addressing rumors about using Ozempic, Jenner denies the speculation. She notes that she has returned to her pre-pregnancy weight and highlights how the internet has been harsh in comparing her postpartum pictures with her current body. “Does everyone forget that I had two children and gained 60 pounds during both pregnancies?” she says.

