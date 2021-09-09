Kylie Jenner Pregnant: 5 times the beauty mogul proved she’s the best mother to daughter Stormi Webster

So, the rumours are true! Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is indeed expecting baby number two with on, off, and on again beau Travis Scott. It is no secret that the youngest Jenner knows a thing or two about being a great mother, as the world has witnessed how protective and possessive she is of her baby girl Stormi Webster. But, what is interesting to note is how Kylie has always been a hands-on mother, making sure to be with her daughter in her best moments, and the not-so-great ones too. From making an entire YouTube video for her named ‘To Our Daughter,’ to always making sure Stormi has the upper hand in everything, Kylie has topped the charts when it comes to being a doting mummy!

Yes, the mogul might be expecting another baby, but the love of her life Stormi still gets the main spotlight, be it in her pregnancy video, or her entire Instagram aesthetics in general. As Kylie has adorably (and carefully!) announced the news of her second pregnancy, we have taken the liberty to curate a list of times when Kylie was indeed the best mum to her lovely and sassy daughter. Take a look:

Stormi is the QUEEN in Kylie’s social media platforms

Generally speaking, Stormi always has the last say when it comes to mum’s Kylie’s social media platforms. For fans who love binge-watching the beauty mogul’s YouTube videos, they would know how Stormi never fails to steal the focus from her mum, and we guess that’s adorable! From baking cookies to showing off their Christmas decorations, Stormi has proved to be Kylie’s ‘mini-me’ and claimed her throne rightfully. But, with mum Kylie, she lets Stormi do whatever the little girl wants to, and their endearing relationship is what fans really look forward to watching.

Kylie Jenner has been a HANDS-ON mother

According to People, Kylie Jenner had reportedly declined to keep a nanny for Stormi, as she wanted to be there for her during all times, even if that meant giving up her work in the middle of an important assignment. In one of her videos titled ‘Kylie Jenner: A Day in the Life,’ Kylie’s mum Kris had opened up about how Kylie would be there for Stormi even if her work is too important.

Kylie THROWS the best birthday parties for daughter Stormi

Stormi’s birthday parties are definitely the best in town! From the extravagant first birthday to her Disney princess-style 3rd birthday party, mum Kylie Jenner has left no stone unturned in giving her daughter the perfect birthday bash each year. On her 3rd birthday, Stormi showed up in a puffy pink dress, and a tiara, as she had a castle-shaped backdrop, with multi-coloured balloons, bubbles, and a carriage made out of balloons as well. Kylie said that despite not being able to have a Stormi World birthday celebration due to COVID-19, she tried to go all out for her lovely daughter’s special day.

When Kylie Jenner left a party early to put Stormi to bed

According to US Weekly, the beauty mogul had left the Kardashian’s 2018 Christmas Eve party early to put her daughter Stormi to bed and give her a nice bath! We doubt if anything else is as precious as this. During her first birthday, the mum had also wished her daughter on social media stating that she can’t believe she got “so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby.” Bring on the tissues for we have some happy tears in our eyes!

Kylie Jenner ADMITTING to not being the best but still ‘learning’

“I love doing her hair. I’m not the best. But I love learning,” Kylie took to her Instagram to post this note on her stories. In another story, Kylie shared a video of her making a ponytail for Stormi. “Can’t wait till her hair is long enough to all fit in the pony. Gotta make it work for now,” Kylie quipped.

