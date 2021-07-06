Kylie Jenner pregnant AGAIN with Travis Scott’s baby? Eagle eyed fans spot KUWTK star avoiding fish & alcohol

Fans believe that Kylie Jenner may be pregnant again with Travis Scott’s baby as she was spotted avoiding certain types of foods and alcohol over the past few weeks.

The makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner may be pregnant with her second child already! After the KUWTK reunion episode, fans were convinced that Jenner is pregnant or was gearing up to be since she reconciled with ex baby daddy Travis Scott! Since then Kylie’s activities have only fueled eagle-eyed fans’ belief that she might be pregnant.

Fans noticed that Kylie has been staying away from certain foods like raw fish, the TV star posted pictures of sushi with no raw fish, only avocado on her Instagram. That’s not all, at Kendall Jenner’s 818 launch party, everyone was taking tequila shots and Kylie turns her back on the camera to “take the shot”, but the glass was still full. A concerned Khloe Kardashian looked at Kylie in a suspicious way after the round of shots. After seeing the footage, one person tweeted, “After Kylie not taking that shot… she’s pregnant.”

Another clue that Jenner might be pregnant is the fact that she’s spending more time with Travis and hid her first pregnancy. The duo appeared together at a New York red carpet event last month. Kylie wore a fitted dark green dress with mesh accents while Travis wore a black suit. Stormi appeared at the event too in a mini black dress. Sources confirmed that the two starlets were “romantic again.”

After official news of her first pregnancy broke after the birth of Stormi, Jenner said, “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I knew how.”

