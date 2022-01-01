Kylie Jenner puts her baby bump on display as she reflects 'blessings' and 'heartache' of 2021

Kylie Jenner has been keeping a quiet profile after ten people were killed on November 5 at her baby daddy Travis Scott's Astroworld festival in Houston. However, Kylie Jenner broke the silence on Friday by posting a photo to her Instagram account that displayed her pregnancy bump.

The beauty mogul is seen in the black and white photo clutching her huge baby bump while turned to the side. She spoke openly about 2021 and everything that came with it in the caption. “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life,” she wrote. Kylie also included a prayer in her post, which was posted just before midnight on December 31, 2021. “I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end.

Despite the fact that Kylie has shared photographs on her Instagram Stories, including the kitten she received for Christmas, this is the first photo of her baby bump in a long time. Her friends reacted to the photo with words of love and support after she posted it. Meanwhile, Kylie and Travis announced in September that their three-year-old daughter Stormi will be getting a sibling. The pair separated in 2019, but rekindled their love last year.

However, in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis is facing various lawsuits and has lost several planned collaborations, including a recent Dior campaign, as per US Weekly.

