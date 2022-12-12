Kylie Jenner raises the temperature in a black bikini, sister Khloe Kardashian has the BEST reaction
Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share photos of herself from her recent Aspen getaway as she donned a black bikini and fur boots raising the temperature amid the icy terrain.
Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a series of sizzling photos of herself as she donned a stunning black bikini. The Kardashians star was seen having a fun time in Aspen as she gave a glimpse of her pre-holiday vacation to the Colorado ski town. Kylie was seen sporting a black bikini by Good American along with fur boots for her vacation look.
Kylie Jenner's stunning look from Aspen
Kylie dropped two posts from her recent getaway. One post consisted a series of photos where she was seen posing indoors wearing a shiny black two-piece, underneath a cosy robe. In another post shared by her, Kyle was seen enjoying a hot water bath amid the snowy spot with a friend. Taking to the captions, The Kardashians star simply wrote, "Mamis." While Kylie's friends couldn't stop raving about her look, the best reaction came from Khloe Kardashian who wrote, "You’re going to melt the snow."
Kylie recently opened up about her changed body following the two pregnancies. During one of the recent episodes of The Kardashians, the beauty mogul spoke up about her postpartum body. The mother of two shared how she was in love with her body and she felt really good about it when her sister Kendall Jenner asked if she would wear a coat during their trip to Las Vegas. Kylie had mentioned she was not mentally ready to wear a mini dress yet.
Kylie and Travis Scott's Miami getaway
Kylie recently also headed to Miami with Travis Scott as the duo attended the Art Basel bash. At the star-studded bash, the couple were photographed packing on the PDA and sharing a glass of what appeared to be white wine at Wayne and Cynthia Boich's Art Basel 2022 bash. The duo are parents to two kids, daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and a 10-month-old baby boy, whose name is yet to be made public after it was initially revealed as Wolf.
