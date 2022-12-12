Kylie Jenner raises the temperature in a black bikini, sister Khloe Kardashian has the BEST reaction

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a series of sizzling photos of herself as she donned a stunning black bikini. The Kardashians star was seen having a fun time in Aspen as she gave a glimpse of her pre-holiday vacation to the Colorado ski town. Kylie was seen sporting a black bikini by Good American along with fur boots for her vacation look.

Kylie dropped two posts from her recent getaway. One post consisted a series of photos where she was seen posing indoors wearing a shiny black two-piece, underneath a cosy robe. In another post shared by her, Kyle was seen enjoying a hot water bath amid the snowy spot with a friend. Taking to the captions, The Kardashians star simply wrote, "Mamis." While Kylie's friends couldn't stop raving about her look, the best reaction came from Khloe Kardashian who wrote, "You’re going to melt the snow."

Kylie recently opened up about her changed body following the two pregnancies. During one of the recent episodes of The Kardashians, the beauty mogul spoke up about her postpartum body. The mother of two shared how she was in love with her body and she felt really good about it when her sister Kendall Jenner asked if she would wear a coat during their trip to Las Vegas. Kylie had mentioned she was not mentally ready to wear a mini dress yet.