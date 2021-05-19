Kylie Jenner raising Stormi to take over her business; Reveals how motherhood has changed her

In a new interview, Kylie Jenner recently spoke about her life as a mom, her daughter Stormi and much more. Scroll down to see what she said.

Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner recently opened up about building her empire, her daughter Stormi Webster and much more. In an interview with Tmrw magazine, the KUWTK star, 23, expressed that as a mom she hopes that one day Stormi, who she shares with ex Travis Scott, will take over the business. The company first launched in 2015 with only three Lip Kits. "Stormi is my legacy. I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to," Jenner told the magazine.

"Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me," she adds, "I've grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I'm trying to be the best person I can possibly be."

Kylie Skin founder also revealed that watching her mom Kris Jenner with her sisters has set a good example for her. "Growing up watching my older sisters and my mom was just incredible. Seeing how my mom deals with the balance of motherhood and business, she's just the most accomplished woman I know," she said. "My mom did a really good job of raising us, so I think I really want to pass that on to Stormi, to be strong and independent."

Celebrating Stormi's birthday earlier this year, the proud mom wrote on Instagram, "thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can't stop the time, it's all the little things i'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty."

Also Read: Kylie Jenner set to expand empire after beauty business, legally files to trademark 'Kylie Swim'

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×