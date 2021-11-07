Kylie Jenner reportedly 'okay and did not get injured' after attending Astroworld festival

Kylie Jenner is unharmed after at least eight people died following a mass casualty event at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday night. According to a source as per PEOPLE, the expecting mother and her sister, Kendall Jenner, were unharmed in the incident at NRG Park.

"Everyone is shocked and upset," the insider says. "Kylie and Kendall were in the audience, but they are not injured." The source added as per PEOPLE, "Travis won't be performing tonight. The concert is canceled." However, in a news conference held early Saturday morning, Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena detailed the event. "We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight. Eight confirmed fatalities and we had scores of individuals that were injured here at this event," Chief Pena said as per PEOPLE, "We had an attendance of approximately 50,000 to the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival event."

However, Travis Scott has issued a statement in the aftermath of the tragedy at his Astroworld concert."I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote on social media. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld Festival.” Following the concert, several attendees took to Twitter to share their terrifying experiences. Many others described being stuck in the large crowd and struggling for their lives to escape. Others described seeing dozens of individuals who were passed out and bleeding, as well as dead bodies on the ground.

Meanwhile, Jenner and Scott are expecting their second child together. The two are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Jenner confirmed her pregnancy news in September.'

