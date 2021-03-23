Kylie Jenner responds to criticism faced on seeking donations from fans for makeup artist's GoFundMe

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to release a statement after facing severe backlash for asking fans for donations for a makeup artist's surgery.

Kylie Jenner recently faced major backlash for asking fans to donate for makeup artist Samuel Rauda‘s GoFundMe to raise funds for brain surgery following a car accident that resulted in internal bleeding. Reportedly, Kylie donated USD 5000 which led fans to criticise her considering her high net worth. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has now released a statement relating to all the backlash she faced online. Kylie posted a series of messages on her Instagram story explaining her side of the story.

Kylie revealed that Sam isn't her makeup artist and that she learnt about his condition and donation request from her makeup artist and friend Ariel who originally posted the GoFundmMe for Rauda. Kylie further in her statement wrote, "After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his GoFundMe which was set at 10k. They had already raised 6K so I [donated] 5k to reach their original goal and thought I’d post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate."

Jenner further also mentioned that Rauda's family reached out through Ariel and have been appreciative of all the donations, prayers and love towards Sam. The cosmetic mogul faced backlash online owing to her label of highest-paid celebrity of 2020 and who as per Forbes has a net worth of USD 900 million for seeking donations from fans.

As per WION, Rauda's fund has now surpassed its initial fundraising goal of USD 10,000. The GoFundMe page is currently close to USD 100,000 with a revised USD 120,000 goal.

