Kylie Jenner returns to Instagram after Astroworld tragedy; Twins with Stormi in matching Christmas pyjamas

Kylie Jenner is back on Instagram for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy. She took to the social media platform to share some snaps from her low-key Christmas celebrations which included twinning in matching pyjamas with daughter Stormi. For those unversed, the beauty mogul is pregnant and expecting a second child with Travis Scott.

After her brief hiatus from social media, Jenner shared a screenshot of Kris Jenner's Jingle Bells cover in collaboration with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian as a new post and also from her 'stories.' "Merry Christmas eve," Kylie captioned the snap with. Many of her followers took to the comments section to welcome the television star back on social media. They also posted heartwarming messages to let her know about how much they missed her. "We miss Stormi and Kylie," one fan penned. Another fan wished them for the holidays.

On her stories, Kylie also posted a series of snaps, one of which was sitting comfortably with Stormi while flaunting their matching pyjamas. Kylie shared a sneak peek at her stunning Christmas gift, and a look at their new family pet, an adorable kitten! It seems like the beauty mogul decided to spend an intimate Christmas with her daughter only as she couldn't be seen in the Kardashian-Jenner private Christmas party, of which the other sisters shared snaps from their Instagram.

Kylie Jenner should also be in her last months of pregnancy as the beauty mogul had announced that she was expecting in August and it seemed like the star had already crossed some months in her pregnancy journey by then. If so, it is only natural for Jenner to spend Christmas at the comfort of her home, with her daughter and family members.

