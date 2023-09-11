Kylie Jenner reunites with former bestie Jordyn Woods during New York Fashion Week; See PICS

In a heartwarming reunion, Kylie Jenner and her former best friend, Jordyn Woods, were seen enjoying each other's company during New York Fashion Week. Their encounter, captured in a TikTok video posted by Jenner, revealed a moment of friendship and shared experiences as they explored Manhattan's Acne Studios.

Stylish reunion for Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner, 26, and Jordyn Woods, 25, embraced a stylish outing during their reunion in Manhattan. In the video, Jenner sported an oversized button-up top paired with dark blue jeans, complemented by sunglasses, black shoes, and a black handbag. Woods opted for a loose-fitting blue jean ensemble, featuring green fade knee-length shorts and a tight top. She layered the outfit with a light brown jacket, completing her look with short, platinum blond hair.

Excitement among fans about Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunion

The reunion between Jenner and Woods was met with enthusiasm from fans, who flooded Jenner's social media comments with excitement over their friendship. Fans eagerly expressed their joy at seeing the duo back together, with comments like "MY FAV DUO IS BACK!!" and "kylie and jordyn (heart emoji)."

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' reunion during New York Fashion Week signals a reconnection between the two after their friendship experienced a significant strain in 2019. Their public falling out stemmed from Woods kissing Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The subsequent fallout led to a period of separation between Jenner and Woods. However, their recent outings together and their continued efforts to rebuild their friendship suggest that time and understanding may have healed old wounds, reigniting their bond as best friends.

